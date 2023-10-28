The police officer has been taken to hospital for treatment.

Protests are taking place in London, Newcastle, Glasgow and other major cities today. (Picture: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire)

One person has been arrested after a police officer was assaulted at the pro-Palestine protest in London, according to police.

Metropolitan Police say that the officer was being taken to hospital following the incident on Whitehall. It was not immediately apparent whether the person arrested was taking part in the protest or a counter demonstration.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier today, a woman was knocked to the ground by a police horse, which was startled after fireworks were set off by protesters.

Protesters during a pro-Palestine march organised by Palestine Solidarity Campaign in central London. (Picture: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire)

Posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, the police force said: "A suspect has been arrested on Whitehall after a police officer was assaulted. The suspect is in custody and the police officer is being looked after by police medics, on route to hospital.

"We will come back to you with an update on the Officer's condition later on today."

Around 100,000 people are thought to be on streets of the capital demanding a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war. Protests are taking place across the UK, including in Newcastle and Glasgow.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police have declared stop and search powers in parts of central London the protests continue. The Metropolitan Police said Section 60 and Section 60 AA powers would be applied in the London boroughs of the City of Westminster and the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea.