Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
Search called off to find crew members missing after cargo ship sank
New York judge rules Ivanka Trump must testify in $250m fraud case
Man found guilty of gimp suit offences towards female motorists
Schoolgirl who died in M53 coach crash remembered at funeral
Man gets jail for life for murder of wife in knife attack
Elon Musk labels Humza Yousaf 'blatant racist'

Pro-Palestine protest: One person arrested after police officer assaulted in London

The police officer has been taken to hospital for treatment.

David George
By David George
3 minutes ago
Protests are taking place in London, Newcastle, Glasgow and other major cities today. (Picture: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire)Protests are taking place in London, Newcastle, Glasgow and other major cities today. (Picture: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire)
Protests are taking place in London, Newcastle, Glasgow and other major cities today. (Picture: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire)

One person has been arrested after a police officer was assaulted at the pro-Palestine protest in London, according to police.

Metropolitan Police say that the officer was being taken to hospital following the incident on Whitehall. It was not immediately apparent whether the person arrested was taking part in the protest or a counter demonstration.

Earlier today, a woman was knocked to the ground by a police horse, which was startled after fireworks were set off by protesters.

Most Popular
Protesters during a pro-Palestine march organised by Palestine Solidarity Campaign in central London. (Picture: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire)Protesters during a pro-Palestine march organised by Palestine Solidarity Campaign in central London. (Picture: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire)
Protesters during a pro-Palestine march organised by Palestine Solidarity Campaign in central London. (Picture: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire)

Posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, the police force said: "A suspect has been arrested on Whitehall after a police officer was assaulted. The suspect is in custody and the police officer is being looked after by police medics, on route to hospital.

"We will come back to you with an update on the Officer's condition later on today."

Around 100,000 people are thought to be on streets of the capital demanding a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war. Protests are taking place across the UK, including in Newcastle and Glasgow.

Police have declared stop and search powers in parts of central London the protests continue. The Metropolitan Police said Section 60 and Section 60 AA powers would be applied in the London boroughs of the City of Westminster and the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea.

A Section 60 authority means officers will be able to stop and search people, while a Section 60 AA requires a person to remove items that might be used to conceal their identity, such as masks.

Related topics:Police officerSuspectTwitterHamasIsrael