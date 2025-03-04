An investigation has been launched after a 16-year-old boy was shot dead in Clapham, south London.

Police were called at around 2.30pm on Tuesday (March 4) to reports of a shooting in Paradise Road. Sadly, despite the best efforts of paramedics, the 16-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are working to identify the teenager and contact his next of kin.

Superintendent Gabriel Cameron, who is leading the local policing response, said: “This is an enormously shocking incident which I imagine will cause huge distress to the local community. Our thoughts are with the young boy’s family at this devastating time.

A boy aged 16 was reportedly shot dead on Paradise Rd, Clapham. | Google Maps

“Local officers are on the scene gathering CCTV and speaking to witnesses to piece together what has happened. They will be supported by specialist homicide investigators shortly. Please rest assured we will work around the clock to identify and find those responsible.”

No arrests have been made at this early stage of the investigation. A crime scene and cordons remain in place while emergency services undertake their enquiries, which are ongoing.

If you were a witness or have any information, please call police on 101 with the reference 4116/4MAR. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 if you want to remain anonymous.