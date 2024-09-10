A police investigation into the case of a 54-year-old woman who was mistakenly declared dead by paramedics has concluded with no criminal charges being filed.

Olive Martin was taken to Darlington Memorial Hospital on October 13 last year, after the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) had initially pronounced her dead. However, signs of life were later detected, and she passed away at the hospital shortly after.

Durham Police conducted an investigation, which has now been completed. The police confirmed that no criminal charges would be pursued, and a file has been passed to the coroner for further review.

In a statement, Durham Police expressed their condolences to Olive’s family, who are being supported by specialist family liaison officers. “A coroner’s inquest has been opened and will resume in due course,” the statement added.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) is also monitoring the situation and has stated they will review the coroner’s report once the inquest is complete to determine if any further action is necessary.

Olive’s family released a heartfelt statement, saying: “Our Mam will always be remembered for her kind heart, her infectious personality, and her positivity... She was our warrior, and she will be deeply missed by every person she has ever met."

NEAS has apologised to the family for the distress caused by the incident. Andrew Hodge, NEAS director of paramedicine, previously stated that the paramedics faced a “complex clinical case” and are working with partners to fully understand what happened.