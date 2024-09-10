A British tourist, 30, has died in a horror motorcycle crash in Thailand.

Billy Thomas James, from Hammersmith, west London, is believed to have lost control of his rented Honda Click 125cc along a road in the popular Ao Nang area of Krab, Thailand. Though paramedics performed CPR on the roadside, they were unable to revive him.

Billy was found "sprawled on the ground," officers in the popular Ao Nang area of Krab, said. The damaged black Honda Click 125cc motorcycle was on the road nearby.

Police Captain Thitikorn said: "The police arrived when rescue workers and medics were trying to save the British driver's life. The left side of his head had a large laceration and a puncture wound on the left chest from the attempts to revive him.

"The cause of death has not yet been released, but a death certificate has been issued by the Watthanapat Ao Nang Hospital. We don't know if he was drunk driving because he was not tested for alcohol. We could not smell any alcohol on him because the odour of blood was so strong."

Billy was found lying on a kerb near the Khlong Ying Suea Bridge next to his shattered motorcycle. The police report said he was covered in blood from a head wound.

Investigators believe he had been driving at high speeds before losing control and crashing. They also said he was unfamiliar with the road, which contributed to the accident. Police said they were investigating the crash.