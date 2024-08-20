An Irish man, 67, has died after falling from the 31st floor of a hotel in Thailand. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

An Irish man, 67, has died after falling from the 31st floor of a hotel in Thailand.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday morning (19 August) at the Grande Centre Point Pattaya Hotel in Pattaya, Thailand, local police have announced. Local police have launched an investigation into the man death.

According to reports, hotel security employees cordoned off the areas using corrugated iron sheets before police arrived. Officers are now checking CCTV footage from the hotel and surrounding area, in a bid to determine the official cause of the fall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An Irish man, 67, has died after falling from the 31st floor of a hotel in Thailand. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Captain Chanan said: "We have taken photos of the scene as evidence. As for the cause of the fall, we still have to determine if it was an accident or not. We will be checking the CCTV footage."

The man's body has been taken to Bang Lamung Hospital, where it will then be formally handed over to his family. The name of the hotel has not yet officially confirmed by police as investigations are carried out.

According to local media, police have identified the 67-year-old Irish national as Michael Browne. The Grande Centre Point Space Pattaya has an intergalactic theme and 490 rooms with aurora and star lights on the ceiling to give the impression you're cruising through the Milky Way. Every room has its own balcony with views of the Pattaya ocean.