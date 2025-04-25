Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three men have been sentenced to decades behind bars for plotting to murder Paul Allen, a former cage fighter previously convicted over Britain's largest cash robbery.

Louis Ahearne, 36, his brother Stewart Ahearne, 46, and Daniel Kelly, 46, were found guilty at the Old Bailey of conspiring to kill Allen, who was left paralysed after being shot at his home in Woodford Green, north-east London, in July 2019.

The court heard that Allen, who was 41 at the time, was targeted in a meticulously planned attack involving surveillance, a GPS tracker on his car, and a firearm equipped with a laser sight. On the night of July 11, 2019, six bullets were fired through the rear windows and doors of his house. One struck Allen in the neck while he was in the kitchen, leaving him paralysed and entirely dependent on others.

Judge Sarah Whitehouse KC said: “The culpability of each one of you is very high. The harm caused to the victim was very serious – indeed short of killing him it could hardly be more serious. He is currently paralysed and relies on others for every single need.”

Kelly, who did not appear in court for sentencing, received a 36-year prison term with an additional five years on extended licence. Louis was sentenced to 33 years, and Stewart to 30 years.

Brothers Louis Ahearne, 36, and Stewart Ahearne, 46, have been jailed at the Old Bailey alongside Daniel Kelly, 46, for 33, 30 and 36 years respectively for plotting to kill former cagefighter Paul Allen, who was convicted of Britain's largest cash robbery.

“I have no doubt that this agreement to murder Paul Allen involved other people apart from the three of you,” the judge added, “and that you three were motivated by a promise of financial gain.”

Prosecutors described Allen as a “sophisticated” career criminal. He had been convicted in 2009 for his role in the £53 million Securitas robbery in Kent, still the UK’s biggest armed heist, most of the money from which remains unrecovered. After serving his sentence, Allen had moved with his partner and young children to a large rented property in north-east London.

DNA found on a garden fence linked both Kelly and Louis to the crime scene. Bullet casings recovered from the garden were matched to a Glock handgun compatible with a laser sight discovered at Kelly’s residence.

In a twist to the case, the court was also told that the three men were involved in a high-value burglary of Ming dynasty artefacts from the Museum of Far Eastern Art in Geneva just a month before the shooting. On June 1, 2019, they stole three items, a 15th-century pomegranate-decorated bottle, a “chicken cup”, and a 14th-century phoenix bowl, with a combined insurance value of 3.58 million US dollars (around £2.76 million).

The group then flew to Hong Kong on June 14, 2019, and attempted to sell the phoenix bowl at an auction house. On October 16, 2020, Stewart Ahearne was arrested at a London hotel while trying to sell a Ming vase to an undercover officer. A later search of a property uncovered a passport in his name and a book on Ming dynasty antiques.

Both Ahearne brothers were extradited from Switzerland to stand trial in the UK. All three men denied involvement in the attempted murder of Allen but were convicted by the jury.

Who is Paul Allen and what is Securitas depot robbery?

Paul Allen, a former cage fighter, was sentenced to 18 years in prison in 2009 for his role in the 2006 Securitas depot robbery in Tonbridge, Kent, the largest cash heist in British history, involving the theft of £54 million. He was released after serving about six years, including time spent on remand.

The robbery took place overnight on February 21–22, 2006. A gang of at least six armed men kidnapped the depot manager, Colin Dixon, along with his wife and young son. Disguised as police officers, the gang tricked Dixon into stopping his car and took his family hostage. They then forced him to help them access the Securitas Cash Management depot.

Once inside, the robbers tied up 14 staff members and filled a 7.5-tonne truck with nearly £53 million in banknotes. The gang left behind more money because there was no room left in the vehicle.

A major police investigation led to 36 arrests. One of the key suspects was Lee Murray, a former mixed martial artist believed to be the mastermind. He was arrested in Morocco in June 2006, where he was later sentenced to 25 years in prison. He was not extradited due to his Moroccan citizenship.

Allen, who was extradited to the UK, later pleaded guilty to conspiracy to rob, kidnap, and possess firearms. Despite the number of arrests and convictions, about £30 million from the heist has never been recovered.