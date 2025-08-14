A man accused of driving into crowds during Liverpool’s Premier League victory parade faces an additional 24 charges, including two relating to alleged victims who were babies.

Paul Doyle, 53, was in tears as he appeared over videolink from prison for the Liverpool Crown Court hearing on Thursday.

He was originally charged with seven offences after the incident on Water Street in the city centre just after 6pm on Monday, May 26.

Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday heard six of the new charges relate to children, including two babies, one aged six months at the time and one aged seven months.

A previous court artist sketch of Paul Doyle appearing at Liverpool Magistrates' Court | Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire

Doyle, wearing a grey T-shirt, did not enter any pleas during the hearing, which lasted about 20 minutes.

Recorder of Liverpool Judge Andrew Menary KC adjourned the case until September 4 when Doyle is expected to enter pleas.

The new charges include 23 assault charges and one count of affray.

Merseyside Police said 134 people were injured when Doyle allegedly drove his Ford Galaxy Titanium into crowds who were leaving the waterfront after the parade.

Doyle, of Croxteth, Liverpool, was charged in May with two counts of wounding with intent, two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, two counts of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and one count of dangerous driving.

A wounding charge and an attempted grievous bodily harm charge relate to children, aged 11 and 17. Earlier this year, a provisional trial date was fixed for November 24, and the case is expected to last three to four weeks.