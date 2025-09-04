A man accused of driving into crowds at Liverpool’s victory parade has pleaded not guilty to 31 offences.

Paul Doyle, 53, appeared by videolink from prison at Liverpool Crown Court for a plea hearing on Thursday. He entered not guilty pleas to dangerous driving, affray, 18 charges of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, nine counts of causing GBH with intent, and two counts of wounding with intent.

The defendant, wearing glasses and a grey T-shirt, appeared to be looking at papers as the charges were read to him. He shook his head at points during the arraignment.

Doyle took his glasses off and wiped tears from his eyes at times during the hearing, when discussions took place about preparations for his trial. The allegations relate to 29 victims, aged between six months and 77 years.

The youngest alleged victim is Teddy Eveson. Seven other children, who Doyle is alleged to have either injured or attempted to injure, cannot be named for legal reasons.

Merseyside Police previously said 134 people were injured when Doyle allegedly drove his Ford Galaxy Titanium into crowds on Water Street in the city centre just after 6pm on May 26. Doyle was originally charged with seven offences but 24 new counts were added to the indictment at a hearing last month.

A trial, expected to last three to four weeks, is due to start on November 25. Honorary Recorder of Liverpool Judge Andrew Menary KC said a pre-trial hearing would be held on October 27.

Doyle was remanded in custody.