The family of a father-of-three diagnosed with bowel cancer, is urgently raising further funds to access potentially life-saving private treatment after new scans revealed small areas of concern in his bones.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Garratt, 42, from Essex, lost his wife to breast cancer at the age of 36 in 2018. Just two years after beginning to rebuild his life, and shortly after meeting his now-wife Dr Rachel Garratt, Paul was himself diagnosed with Stage 4 bowel cancer, despite being completely asymptomatic.

Paul and Rachel married in April 2022 and found out they were expecting a child the next day, only to receive the devastating news that Paul’s cancer had returned despite undergoing extensive surgeries and chemotherapy. Their son Elias was born in January 2023. Paul is also stepfather to Rachel’s two other children, aged five and eight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul’s brothers, Neil, Mark, and Jamie, shared in a June 14 update on GoFundMe that Paul is “still here - nearly five years post-diagnosis -feeling and looking incredibly well, enjoying life to the fullest with his family.” They credited this progress to the public’s generosity, which enabled Paul to undergo advanced treatments not available on the NHS, including immunotherapy, lung ablations, dendritic vaccines, hyperthermia, and ongoing Avastin injections.”

“If anyone deserves a second chance to live, it's Paul,” his brothers wrote in the original GoFundMe campaign.

Paul Garratt, 42, from Essex has been diagnosed with Stage 4 bowel cancer, despite being completely asymptomatic. | GoFundMe

Following his most recent PET CT scan, doctors reported that his treatment combination - Avastin, immunotherapy, and chemotherapy - was working, meaning cancer in known areas was either shrinking or dying off. But new small lesions have appeared in his bones. These, clinicians believe, can be effectively treated with Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy (SBRT), a non-invasive, highly targeted radiation therapy that offers up to an 80% control or cure rate.

The NHS, however, has declined to fund the treatment due to its stringent criteria, instead offering only palliative care. “SBRT would minimise the risk of spinal fractures, prevent spinal cord compression and help Paul stay active, mobile, and exercising—things that he loves and needs to stay well,” the family said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul is now hoping to receive private SBRT at a London hospital at a cost of £30,000 per site. His family has raised the campaign goal from £200,000 to £400,000 to cover these additional treatments and the cost of potential surgery and ongoing targeted care. They have already spent around £190,000 to date.

“Treating these new spots early and with a potentially curative treatment to all those areas would bring him real peace of mind,” the Garratt brothers said. “Paul lost his late wife to cancer that had spread to her bones, and he knows how devastating that can be.”

Paul Garratt and his now wife, Dr Rachel Garratt with their three children | GoFundMe

Paul’s current cancer is driven by a rare and aggressive KRAS G12-D mutation, for which the NHS offers only outdated chemotherapy drugs. His wife Rachel, a GP, explained that the cutting-edge immunotherapies and targeted drugs suited to his condition are only available in the United States. Paul has already been evaluated by Memorial Sloan Kettering in New York and is in the process of enrolling in trials specifically targeting KRAS G12-D - some of which may arrive in the UK in coming months.

“These combined interventions could eliminate nearly all visible disease, and give Paul the best chance of qualifying for the targeted KRAS G12D trials that are coming to the UK,” the family wrote. “We want to seize this moment before it could pass.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an interview with Bowel Cancer UK, Paul reflected on his diagnosis in 2020: “Tumour. Cancer. Rare. Young. These four words played on repeat in my head as I temporarily became disconnected from the world around me.”

After surgery and an initial course of chemotherapy, he experienced rare and serious complications but continued to push forward. Following a second round of treatment and surgery, scans initially showed no evidence of disease.

“Given the changes to my diet, lifestyle and deepening Christian faith, I feel confident that each scan over the next five years will remain clear, evidencing my total freedom from cancer,” Paul said after his remission in 2021.

What is KRAS G12-D mutation bowel cancer?

According to Bowel Cancer UK, Stage 4 bowel cancer means the disease has spread to other parts of the body, typically the liver or lungs. It is often no longer considered curable with standard treatment, but targeted therapies and immunotherapy can offer longer survival and improved quality of life. The KRAS G12-D mutation is one of several gene mutations linked to poor prognosis, and until recently was considered "undruggable" due to its resistance to existing treatments. Clinical trials for new drugs are now underway in the US and beginning in the UK.