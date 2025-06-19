Cody Sherman is coming to terms with the horrific loss of his wife Brittney Sherman.

Dad Cody Sherman and his 4-year-old son are not only recovering from their own injuries but having to come to terms with losing Cody’s wife and mum to their four children, Brittney Sherman. A GoFundMe page has been set up in support of Cody and his family.

The GoFundMe page reads: “Cody Sherman and his family are going through something no one should ever have to face. After a tragic boating accident, their world has been shattered. Brittney Sherman was recovered from the river, confirming the heartbreaking loss of a beloved mother. Her husband Cody is still recovering from serious injuries, one of their four children remains in critical condition, and now Cody is facing the overwhelming reality of raising their 4 children without her.

The tragic incident took place on Sunday, June 15 when Brittney Sherman fell overboard after two boats collided in Bayou Sara near Saraland in Alabama, USA. After Cody Sherman’s wife Brittney’s body was recovered, he took to Facebook to pay tribute to her.

‘The weight of this grief is unimaginable’: Dad Cody Sherman left with four children after loss of their mum. Photo: Brittney Harville Sherman/Facebook | Brittney Harville Sherman/Facebook

Cody wrote: “My baby and our baby. Brittney I love you more than anything in this world. I promise to take care of these babies for you sweetheart! I know that you are up there watching over us. Please show me how to do this. I’m not sure how I’m gonna make it and I’m gonna do my best to make you proud. I love you until we meet again!!”

In response to Cody’s post one person wrote: “Paraying so hard for you Cody! I know we don’t know each other, but if you need ANYTHING please don’t hesitate to reach out!” whilst another person wrote: “Praying for you and your family. I cannot imagine what you’re going through.”

Lindsey Novay Cooper also paid tribute to Britney on Facebook and wrote: “You took a huge piece of my heart when you left this chaotic world. I’m trying but I don’t know how I’m going to make it forever without you. Night time.. The time that we settle down, the time we text the most, I’m sitting here staring at all of our messages reading them over and over again wishing to see your name pop up across my phone.”

Lindsey went on to say that “I’m trying so hard to be strong but I’m so broke and empty inside 😭 I’m never going to stop missing you.”

Christian Goodman also posted on Facebook and wrote: “There are absolutely no words to make any of this better. It’s been years since I’ve seen Brittney Harville Sherman but one thing for sure is everyone knew how much of a kind soul she had! Yall please keep her kids/family and her friends near and dear in your heart and prayers. My mama heart is so broken for them.”