The first images of a massive new Lego set have been leaked online.

Around two months ago, the toy-building giant teased that Black Friday (November 28) would see the launch of a new Lego Icons set.

Now, a leak in South Korea has revealed that a £369.99 USS Enterprise D will be hitting the shelves at the end of the month.

A Lego USS Enterprise will hit stores on November 28, according to leaks. | Lego

Under the command of Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Sir Patrick Stewart) in Star Trek: The Next Generation - as well as the Generations film from 1994 - it is one of the most recogniseable starships in all science-fiction. Picard will be one of nine figurines that come with the Lego set, alongside the likes of Commander William Riker, Lieutenant Commander Data and his cat, Spot.

The saucer-shaped hull will apparently be sturdily connected to the secondary hull, although that can also be detached, just like in the show. Everything can then be held in place on your shelf by a black display stand, which has wide legs and a nameplate with both the ship’s registry and Starfleet insignia.

Lego’s USS Enterprise D will have 3,600 pieces, making it no small feat to build it - even when following the instructions.

But that number puts it shy of the largest Lego sets in history; quite a few other releases actually dwarf the Enterprise in size.

1. Lego World Map (11,000 pieces)

This was not only the largest Lego set in history, but also a wall art piece that can be hung up in your home.

Lego advertised it as a customisable wall art, allowing you to place different continents at the centre, mark countries you’ve been to on your travels or create patterns in the oceans.

2. Lego Eiffel Tower (10,001 pieces)

Standing at 149cm tall, the Lego Eiffel Tower is the tallest set to ever hit the shelves.

The true-to-life structure includes all the intricate details of the Paris landmark, including the elevators, broadcast tower and the French flag at the top.

3. Lego Titanic (9,090 pieces)

A 1:200 scale model of the ill-fated ship, Lego’s Titanic is a staggering 153cm long.

Inside cabins, the boiler room and even the grand staircase will have to be built before you can even think about putting the hull together. Make sure you build the lifeboats too!

4. Lego Colosseum (9,036 pieces)

Although it’s no longer available for purchase, the Lego Colosseum is one of the grandest sets you could add to a collection.

Placed on its own stand, the Colosseum is surrounded by geographically accurate trees and foliage.

5. Lego Death Star (9,032 pieces)

The USS Enterprise might be iconic, but the Death Star from Star Wars probably has it beaten - both in terms of size and being a cultural icon.

Featuring an “armed and fully operational” firing laser, there is space for 36 minifigures, a Sentinel-class landing craft and even a throne room for a Luke/Vader/Palpatine showdown.