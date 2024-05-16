Plaistow: Boy, 6, dies after falling from east London apartment block as police investigate 'unexpected' death
A six-year-old boy has died after falling from an apartment block in east London. Metropolitan Police said they were called just before 6am on Thursday (May 16) to reports that a child had fallen from a height near Plaistow.
The force said police officers, London Fire Brigade, London Ambulance Service and London’s Ambulance all attended the scene. Despite the efforts of emergency services, he sadly died at the scene.
The police said: “At the scene, a six-year-old boy had fallen from the upper floor of an apartment block. Despite the efforts of emergency services, he sadly died at the scene. His family are aware and are being supported.”
Metropolitan Police said the boy’s death is being treated as unexpected and enquiries are under way. There have been no arrests.