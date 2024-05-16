Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A six-year-old boy has fallen to his death from an apartment block in east London

A six-year-old boy has died after falling from an apartment block in east London. Metropolitan Police said they were called just before 6am on Thursday (May 16) to reports that a child had fallen from a height near Plaistow.

The force said police officers, London Fire Brigade, London Ambulance Service and London’s Ambulance all attended the scene. Despite the efforts of emergency services, he sadly died at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The police said: “At the scene, a six-year-old boy had fallen from the upper floor of an apartment block. Despite the efforts of emergency services, he sadly died at the scene. His family are aware and are being supported.”