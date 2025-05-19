Passengers booked on a 35-night Caribbean cruise aboard P&O Cruises' Ventura have been left disappointed after the trip was cancelled due to “operational reasons”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cruise, which was set to be a lengthy voyage to the Caribbean and scheduled to depart on January 4, 2027, was pulled from Ventura's itinerary, making it the second cancellation announced by the cruise line in recent weeks. Earlier, a 14-night sailing on Iona, due to depart on 30 August 2026, was also cancelled for the same reason.

Why was the cruise cancelled?

P&O Cruises has cited only “operational reasons” for the cancellation, without detailing further. A company spokesperson said: “On occasion, it is necessary to change an itinerary from the one previously published and we are very sorry that Ventura’s 35-night Caribbean itinerary departing January 04 2027, has been cancelled.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Passengers were informed of the change via email, which read: “Due to operational reasons, we’re sorry to inform you that your cruise, departing 4 January 2027, is no longer going ahead. We understand this news is disappointing and would like to apologise for the inconvenience this may cause.”

Corbis via Getty Images

What happens next for affected passengers?

P&O Cruises has said that passengers will be automatically transferred to a similar cruise: “To avoid you missing out on your holiday, however, we’ve automatically transferred you to an alternative cruise, G701, on board Iona.”

The replacement cruise on Iona is set to sail around the same time and will also cover the Caribbean. However, some passengers have expressed frustration on social media, saying the alternative itinerary or ship may not match their original expectations.

Can passengers get a refund?

Although the cruise line has offered an automatic transfer to Iona, affected guests are not required to accept it. Passengers who do not wish to sail on the alternative voyage are entitled to request a full refund. Details on how to claim a refund are typically included in the cancellation email or can be requested directly through P&O’s customer service.

Ventura will now offer three brand-new itineraries instead of the cancelled Caribbean cruise. These new routes will go on sale from June 4, according to the cruise line.