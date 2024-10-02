Police hunt for male suspect after woman raped inside Tesco's toilet cubicle in Kent
The police said the woman was sexually assaulted during an alleged attack that took place on Tuesday, October 1, between 1.37pm and 2.19pm in Tesco supermarket ladies’ public toilets in Bridge Road, Sheerness in Kent.
The woman claimed she was followed into the toilet by a man, who has been described by police as eastern European, about 30 years old, 5ft 3in tall and wearing a blue tracksuit.
Kent Police Detective Inspector Samantha Stuart said: “From our initial inquiries and reviewing CCTV we know there were a number of people who entered the toilet area during this time, including one lady who assisted the victim.
“I’m really keen to talk to anyone who was in the supermarket at the time and who used the toilets between 1.37pm and 2.30pm.” Anyone with information should contact Kent Police quoting 46/166522/24 or Crimestoppers anonymously.