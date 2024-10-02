Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A manhunt has been launched after a woman was reportedly raped inside a supermarket toilet cubicle.

The police said the woman was sexually assaulted during an alleged attack that took place on Tuesday, October 1, between 1.37pm and 2.19pm in Tesco supermarket ladies’ public toilets in Bridge Road, Sheerness in Kent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The woman claimed she was followed into the toilet by a man, who has been described by police as eastern European, about 30 years old, 5ft 3in tall and wearing a blue tracksuit.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A woman was sexually assaulted in Tesco supermarket ladies’ public toilets in Bridge Road, Sheerness in Kent. | Getty Images

Kent Police Detective Inspector Samantha Stuart said: “From our initial inquiries and reviewing CCTV we know there were a number of people who entered the toilet area during this time, including one lady who assisted the victim.

“I’m really keen to talk to anyone who was in the supermarket at the time and who used the toilets between 1.37pm and 2.30pm.” Anyone with information should contact Kent Police quoting 46/166522/24 or Crimestoppers anonymously.