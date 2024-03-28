Tilery Primary School near Middlesbrough 'locked down' as armed police swarm nearby Portrack estate
Armed police were spotted on a housing estate near Middlesbrough this morning, forcing a local primary school into lockdown.
Tilery Primary School near to the Portrack estate in Stockton-on-Tees was impacted by the disruption this morning, with the school telling parents: “Due to an ongoing police incident on the Portrack estate, if your child is coming to school, can you please take them to the main hall.”
Officers from Durham Constabulary and Cleveland Police attended to the scene as part of a "widening investigation to disrupt suspected drug gangs operating across the North East", in which four addresses around the Stockton area were visited. Three men were arrested in on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and participating in the activities of an organised crime group. It comes after a series of arrested and raid last week. Eleven people were arrested in connection with the investigation, who have since been released on bail conditions.
A Durham police spokesperson said: “We are moving at pace on this investigation and will continue to take opportunities to dismantle, disrupt and destroy these enterprises. Today’s activity sends a clear message that organised crime has no place in our region, and we are committed to pursuing those that operate within these networks. Anyone with information on potential criminal activity in their area should call us on 101 or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 08000 555111."
