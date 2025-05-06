Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are investigating two separate incidents that left two men seriously injured during Leeds United’s Premier League promotion parade on Sunday.

More than 150,000 people gathered in Leeds city centre to celebrate the club’s Championship title win, with fans lining the streets hours before the open-top bus arrived.

Despite the large turnout, police confirmed only three arrests for minor public order offences, but said two unrelated incidents resulted in serious injuries.

In the first incident, a 34-year-old man suffered serious head injuries after being assaulted outside Browns on The Headrow between 2.08pm and 2.19pm.

West Yorkshire Police told Yorkshire Evening Post: “A 34-year-old man received serious head injuries when he was assaulted outside Browns, in The Headrow. He remains in hospital and is continuing to receive treatment for injuries that are not considered life threatening.”

Huge crowds gathered for Leeds United's trophy parade.

Emergency services were seen responding to the incident near the Leeds Art Gallery, with an ambulance arriving on the scene shortly before the Leeds United team buses made their way through the area. Detectives from Leeds District CID are leading the investigation and have appealed for witnesses.

“Anyone who witnessed it or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting crime reference 13250251364 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat.”

In a separate incident at around 4.10pm, a 23-year-old man was seriously injured after falling from a tree outside The Cuthbert Brodrick pub in Millennium Square.

“Detectives are also carrying out enquiries into an incident where a man was seriously injured in a fall from a tree outside The Cuthbert Brodrick pub in Millennium Square,” the police statement said. “The 23-year-old man remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital.”