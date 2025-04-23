Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police officers who fail background checks will be automatically sacked under new rules coming into force to improve confidence in policing.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Measures will be introduced to Parliament today (April 23), which will make it a legal requirement for serving officers to pass vetting procedures. It will also mean police chiefs will be able to get rid of officers unfit to serve from next month.

The move comes after head of the Metropolitan Police Sir Mark Rowley accused officials of dragging their feet on giving police chiefs stronger powers to sack rogue officers. He previously said it is “absurd” that officers who are not fit to hold vetting cannot be lawfully sacked. The Home Office said the changes follow recent legal challenges which have “brought to light” the difficulty forces can have removing officers who are not fit to protect the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In February, a Metropolitan Police officer accused of sexual offences, Sergeant Lino Di Maria successfully mounted a legal challenge after having his vetting removed over the allegations, which he denies. He was found to have no case to answer in respect of misconduct allegations, and argued that having his vetting removed without the accusations being proved is a breach of his right to a fair trial.

The force confirmed that it had now been granted leave to appeal against the High Court judgment on Thursday after it was a deemed a matter of public importance.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said: “In recent years, serious cases which have badly failed all proper policing standards have damaged public trust in the officers who are supposed to protect them, and undermined the majority of brave, committed officers who work tirelessly to keep us safe. It is simply not acceptable that officers who are clearly unfit to serve or pose a risk to their colleagues cannot be removed.

“That’s why these new rules are essential and it is why this Government has been working closely with forces to overcome these barriers to restore confidence in policing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Mark Rowley said: “The ability to hold a vetting clearance is the most basic indication of whether someone can be trusted to hold the extensive and often intrusive powers that police officers are given. It was never right that an officer could lose their vetting, but not lose their job. These reforms close that glaring gap in the law and will allow us to move swiftly to remove those who have no place in policing.

“This matters not just for the public we serve but for the vast majority of hardworking officers who should be able to feel safe, have full trust in those they work alongside and have the confidence of the public.”

The reformed police dismissal system will come into force from May 14. The Home Office also plans to introduce further safeguards to improve vetting national standards later this year, including stronger requirements to suspend officers under investigation for violence against women and girls.

Officers convicted of certain criminal offences will also be automatically found guilty of gross misconduct. While there are existing processes for forces to deal with allegations of misconduct, failing vetting may not be enough to sack officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers can fail vetting for a number of reasons, including for domestic and sexual abuse. In some circumstances, those who do not pass the suitability checks but cannot be sacked, can stay in the force on full pay.