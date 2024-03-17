York missing children: Police searching for two youngsters urge public to 'keep an eye out'
Police have shared an update in the search for four missing children in York after they did not return home last night. North Yorkshire Police have confirmed that they have found two of the missing children, but that the eldest two children have not yet been located.
Twins Harrison and Harper, 11, have been found safe and well, but they are continuing to appeal for information about Lacie, 12 and Chelsea, who is 13. Both were last seen at their homes in York yesterday, but did not return home last night, with police now searching the city to find them.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police has said: "Two of the missing children we've been searching for in York have now been found. The two 11-year-old boys featured in our appeal earlier today have been located and are safe and well.
"We're continuing to appeal for information about Lacie, 12 and Chelsea, who is 13. Both were last seen at their homes in York yesterday. They did not return home last night and we are now searching the city to find them. We believe they could be together.
"We’re issuing their images and asking people to keep an eye out and report any possible sightings by calling 101 and selecting option 1. Please provide any of the following reference number when sharing information: 12240047121."
Sarah McCann is a Trends Writer for NationalWorld who specialises in stories around TV, Film and Health. If you liked this article you can follow Sarah on X (Twitter) here. You can also share your thoughts in the comment section below.
