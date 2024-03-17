Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have shared an update in the search for four missing children in York after they did not return home last night. North Yorkshire Police have confirmed that they have found two of the missing children, but that the eldest two children have not yet been located.

Twins Harrison and Harper, 11, have been found safe and well, but they are continuing to appeal for information about Lacie, 12 and Chelsea, who is 13. Both were last seen at their homes in York yesterday, but did not return home last night, with police now searching the city to find them.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police has said: "Two of the missing children we've been searching for in York have now been found. The two 11-year-old boys featured in our appeal earlier today have been located and are safe and well.

"We're continuing to appeal for information about Lacie, 12 and Chelsea, who is 13. Both were last seen at their homes in York yesterday. They did not return home last night and we are now searching the city to find them. We believe they could be together.

"We’re issuing their images and asking people to keep an eye out and report any possible sightings by calling 101 and selecting option 1. Please provide any of the following reference number when sharing information: 12240047121."

