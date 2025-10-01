A huge fire has broken out at an industrial warehouse in Poole, with thick smoke rising over the town.

Emergency services rushed to West Quay Road just after 11.20am today (October 1). Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue confirmed the building is “well alight,” with around 35 firefighters battling the blaze alongside an aerial ladder platform and a water carrier.

Residents in the area have been told to keep doors and windows closed due to the large smoke plume, which has been seen drifting over Twin Sails Bridge. Motorists have also been urged to avoid the area, which is the main route to the ferry crossings for St Helier in Jersey and Cherbourg in France.

A police cordon is in place in the West Street area of Hamworthy. Roads are gridlocked, with West Street blocked in both directions and long tailbacks stretching from Poole town centre to Lower Hamworthy and Blandford Road.

A large fire has broken out in Poole town centre today. | Poole Fire Station

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “We were called to West Quay Road, Poole at 11.20am for a fire involving an industrial warehouse. The building is well alight and we have approximately 35 firefighters tackling the blaze.

“The aerial ladder platform from Westbourne and a water carrier from Ringwood are also in use.

“There is a large smoke plume and anyone in the local area should keep doors and windows closed as a precaution. There is also a lot of traffic congestion around Poole Quay as a result of this fire, so please avoid the area.”

To go around the closed roads, motorists will need to travel over to Upton Country Park via the A350 or Blandford Road, depending on which direction you are coming from.