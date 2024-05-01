Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hotel chain Premier Inn has had a paid-for search engine advert banned after the advertising watchdog deemed it was “misleading”.

The advert, seen online on November 4, stated: “Premier Inn Edinburgh - rooms from only £35 per night.” However, a reader complained to the Advertising Standards Agency (ASA) after being unable to find any rooms priced at a minimum of £35 per night.

Whitbread Group, which operates Premier Inn, provided the ASA with data which showed that there were a total of 377 rooms on offer for £35 per night in Edinburgh within the 365-day booking window. However, the ASA argued that the advert would lead consumers to believe that a significant proportion of rooms would be available at the lowest rate, rather than the small percentage as shown in the data provided by the company.

The ASA said in its ruling: “We therefore concluded the claim ‘Premier Inn Edinburgh – Rooms From Only £35 Per Night’ had not been substantiated and was likely to mislead. We told Premier Inn to ensure that when using ‘from’ price claims in the future, a significant proportion of the advertised rooms were available at the advertised price.”