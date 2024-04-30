Premier Inn owner Whitbread is set to cut 1,500 jobs from its branded restaurants in plans to replace more than 200 restaurants with rooms. (Credit: Getty Images)

Premier Inn owner Whitbread has announced plans to cut 1,500 jobs from its branded restaurant sites across the UK as the company looks to place restaurants with more rooms.

Whitbread, which owner Brewers Fayre and Beefeater, said that the job cuts are still subject to consultation and will come from a pool of its total 37,000-strong UK workforce. More than 200 restaurants across the country are set to be cut in a move which will see some Premier Inn sites increase the number of rooms they have to offer to customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bosses say that the move was part of a plan to “optimise” its food and drink offerings. More than 3,500 rooms are set to be added to the portfolio of hotels in a bid to increase “operational efficiencies”.