The iconic Ibiza-born brand, now known as Ushuaïa Unexpected Hotels & Residences, is set to open a luxury resort in the popular holiday destination of Dubai. The hotel group has announced its arrival in the United Arab Emirates, specifically on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah, through Al Marjan and Almal Real Estate Development.

The ambitious project, which attracts more than $100 million in investment, will consist of 442 hotel rooms and residential units. It represents the first international opening for Ushuaïa Unexpected Hotels & Residences, integrating the concept of branded residences with the existing hotel proposition.

The hotel and residential facility will be located on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah, one of the region's premier tourist and investment destinations, and will comprise a sophisticated beach club, exquisite restaurant and captivating infinity pool. It will all be situated adjacent to the Wynn Resort Island and overlooking the picturesque Arabian Gulf.

Jesús Sobrino, CEO of Palladium Hotel Group, said: "This is a triple milestone for the company, as we announce our arrival in the Middle East and the growth of an emblematic brand for Palladium Hotel Group, as well as the group's first foray into the branded residences segment. We are proud to be able to carry out this project hand in hand with two partners with whom we are aligned on the concepts of service and entertainment, and therefore we thank Almal Development and Al Marjan for their trust.”

Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel, the brand's first establishment which encompasses two hotels, has been setting trends for more than a decade. Palladium Hotel Group has announced a further step in the evolution of this beloved brand with the birth of The Unexpected Hotels & Residences. This collection, born under the umbrella of the Ushuaïa Unexpected Hotels & Residences brand, puts the focus on guests’ experience at the hotel and welcomes a new business segment, the branded residences.

The implementation of this new brand identity will be carried out gradually at the existing Ibiza property at the end of the 2024 summer season, culminating with the renovation of The Ushuaïa Tower by 2025 which will be renamed The Unexpected Ibiza Hotel.

