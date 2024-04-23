Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This year’s highest rated hotels in the world and in the UK have been unveiled in Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Hotels Awards. The winners span nine categories from the definitive Top Hotels through to All-Inclusive, B&Bs and Inns, Family-Friendly, Luxury, Small and Boutique.

Tripadvisor analyses 12-months of review data for over 1.6 million hotels listed on the site to unveil the best hotels. Dan Mitchell, Vice President & General Manager Hotels, Tripadvisor, said: “Our Best of the Best Hotels are marvels, acclaimed by thousands of travellers for their remarkable service, stunning design, and wealth of amenities that redefine what it means to have an exceptional hotel experience. According to our Tripadvisor reviewers, each of the world’s best hotels caters to the traveller looking for accessible luxury and unique, tailored experiences.”

The No. 1 Top Hotel in the World for 2024 was found to be Brazil’s Hotel Colline de France, a boutique hotel renowned for its personalised service and French elegance in the middle of the mountain town of Gramado. For three consecutive years, the 34-suite Hotel Colline de France has been ranked in the top five, boasting more than 4,000 5-star bubble reviews.

Tripadvisor has unveiled the best hotels in the UK and the world in its 2024 Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Hotels Awards. (Photo: Tripadvisor)

UK hotels shined in the Best B&Bs and Inns category, with four UK winners making the top 10 global list. The Toulson Court in Scarborough comes in at No. 2 for 2024, knocked off the top spot it retained for an impressive three years running by Voile Bleue, Mauritius.

Highcliffe House on the Exmoor coast in Devon comes in at No. 6, followed by Gloucester House in Weymouth, at No. 8. New entry for this year, The Berburry Hotel, Torquay, secured the 10th world spot.

British Small and Boutique hotels are also top choice among global travellers, with the unique former Northern Lighthouse Board ship turned hotel, Fingal, Edinburgh, named No. 11 in the world, taking first and second place in the UK and Europe lists, respectively. The five-star stay also secured itself a spot in the best Luxury Hotels list, at No. 1 in the UK and No. 13 in Europe.

Tranquil Welsh boutique hotel, Grove of Narberth nestled in the rolling Pembrokeshire hills, is named 13th in the world’s best Small & Boutique list, as well as second in the UK and third in Europe. Two British hotels were also crowned best in the world in the new Pet-Friendly Hotels category.

South Lawn Hotel in the New Forest comes in at No. 14 and Royal Lancaster London at No 17. The top pet-friendly hotel in the world is Hotel Fioreze Quero Quero in Brazil, which boasts over two acres of open space for four-legged friends to explore.

This year, Tripadvisor also launched a world list for 'best sustainable hotels'. Coming top is luxury jungle resort Buahan a Banyan Tree Escape, Bali, with its breathtaking views.

The Hari, London, is named No. 7 on the world list. The luxury Belgravia hotel is 'silver certified' by EarthCheck, with several Tripadvisor reviewers commending the hotel for its 'eco-conscious' efforts.

Top hotels in the UK

1. The Resident Covent Garden, London

2. Aviator Hampshire, Hampshire

3. The Chesterfield Mayfair, London

4. Hotel 41, London

5. Le Manoir aux Quat'Saisons, A Belmond Hotel, Oxfordshire, Oxfordshire

6. Greenhills Country House Hotel, Jersey, Channel Islands

7. St. Ermin's Hotel, Autograph Collection, London

8. Brown's Hotel, London

9. The Milestone Hotel and Residences, London

10. The Cadogan, A Belmond Hotel, London

The Resident Covent Garden, London. (Photo: Tripadvisor)

Top hotels in the world

1. Hotel Colline de France, Brazil

2. OBLU SELECT Lobigili, Maldives

3. La Siesta Hoi An Resort & Spa, Vietnam

4. Adiwana Suweta, Indonesia

5. Iberostar Grand Packard, Cuba

6. Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa, Maldives

7. La Siesta Classic Ma May, Vietnam

8. Secrets Akumal Riviera Maya, Mexico

9. Padma Resort Ubud, Indonesia

10. Sofitel Mexico City Reforma, Mexico

The best B&Bs and inns in the world

1. Voile Bleue, Mauritius

2. The Toulson Court, Scarborough, UK

3. Dar Ahlam Hotel, Morocco

4. Abode Bombay, India

Voile Bleue, Mauritius. (Photo: Tripadvisor)

5. Pousada Gaia Viva, Brazil

6. Highcliffe House, Exmoor National Park, UK

7. Candleberry Inn on Cape Cod, U.S

8. Gloucester House, Weymouth, UK

9. Yarra Gables, Australia