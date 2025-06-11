The Prime Minister’s Office was placed in lockdown this afternoon after police responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle near 10 Downing Street.

Staff inside No.10 were reportedly moved into secure rooms for several hours as officers investigated the vehicle, prompting the temporary closure of Parliament Street and heightened security in the heart of Westminster.

Four police vans were seen blocking the route to Downing Street, while City of Westminster Police cordoned off the area starting at the entrance to Westminster Underground Station.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “A cordon is in place at the southern end of Whitehall as a precautionary measure while officers investigate a suspicious vehicle in the vicinity of Downing Street.”

Officials confirmed the incident was not connected to a separate traffic collision earlier in the day, involving a coach and a pedestrian on Abingdon Street, located nearby.

Downing Street staff, who had been working on Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ Spending Review, were released around two hours later once the situation was declared safe.

In an updated statement, police said: “This incident has now been resolved and cordons will be lifted shortly.”

The area had already seen emergency activity earlier due to the serious collision on Abingdon Street, where emergency services responded to reports of a person trapped beneath a bus near Abingdon Street Gardens, close to Westminster Abbey and key government buildings.