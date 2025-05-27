Drivers are being warned of delays on a major road this morning (Tuesday 27 May).

According to England Highway Incidents there are “moderate delays” on the Dartford Crossing this morning. One lane is closed on the major road after a vehicle has broken down.

Drivers are warned that delays are possible. It comes as the bridge that carries the B2500 Watling Street directly over the A282 will shut nightly between Tuesday, May 27 and Saturday, May 31.

On each of these nights, the bridge will be closed in both directions from 10pm until 6am the following morning. The route will then shut again on the nights between Monday, June 2 and Saturday, June 7.

Drivers are being warned of delays on a major road this morning (Tuesday 27 May). (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

National Highways has assured that access for residents and businesses on both sides of the bridge will be maintained throughout these closures. However, it will not be possible for general traffic to drive across the bridge during the hours of work.

Access will also be maintained for pedestrians and cyclists. Those requiring access during the closures will need to speak to a member of the onsite team who will then pause the work where necessary and escort them across the bridge.

National Highways advised: “Some delays are expected during our working hours.” On these nights, a signed diversion route will be in place via the A296 Princes Road, Princes Road Interchange (A282 junction 1b) and A296 Park Road.

Local bus services will also be affected by the closures. The bus routes 96 and 428 will be diverted via A296 Princes Road.