Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has announced that pubs across the country will be given an extended licence to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Pubs and bars that normally close their doors at 11pm will be permitted to remain open until 1am on Thursday, May 8.

In a statement, Sir Keir Starmer said: “As we mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day, the whole country should come together to remember the incredible sacrifices made by the wartime generation and to celebrate the peace and freedom they secured for us all.

“Keeping our pubs open for longer will give people the opportunity to join in celebrations and raise a glass to all of the men and women who served their country, both overseas and at home.”

Pubs are set to open longer on VE Day as part of the 80th anniversary celebrations. | Getty Images

The move has been welcomed by the hospitality industry. Michael Kill, chief executive of the Night Time Industries Association, said: “As someone with a strong family background in the armed forces, I know how vital it is to honour the legacy of those who served.

“VE Day is not only a moment of remembrance but also an opportunity for communities to come together. At such a challenging time for the hospitality sector, allowing businesses to extend their trading hours during these celebrations offers a much-needed boost while paying tribute to our shared history.”

Opening times for pubs and bars have been temporarily relaxed for major events over the past few years, including the Euro 2024 championship and royal celebrations.

VE Day this year will mark eight decades since victory was declared in Europe after the Second World War. Commemorations will begin on the May bank holiday on Monday, May 5.

Celebrations will see a military procession and RAF flyover take place through central London, from Whitehall to Buckingham Palace as well as UNion Flag being draped over The Cenotaph. On Thursday, May 8, which marks exactly 80 years since Germany’s surrender in WWII, will also see a Horse Guards Parade take place, which will air live on BBC One.