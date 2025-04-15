Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Toby Carvery has defended its decision to cut down a 400-year-old oak tree in Whitewebbs Park, north London, after facing public backlash and accusations of criminal damage.

The ancient oak, located near the car park of Whitewebbs House Toby Carvery, was felled on April 3 following advice from tree experts employed by Mitchells & Butlers, the company that owns the pub chain. The tree, which had a girth of 6.1 metres, was assessed as dying and posing a risk to public safety.

A spokesperson for Mitchells & Butlers said: “The tree was cut back after we were advised that it caused a serious health and safety risk. This was an essential action to protect our employees and guests, to whom we have a duty of care. Upon further inspection, our specialist arboriculture contractors made the assessment that the split and dead wood posed a serious health and safety risk and advised that the tree was unsafe and should be removed.

“We took every necessary measure to ensure all legal requirements were met. We are grateful to our expert contractors for warning us of this hazard so swiftly, allowing us to act before anyone was harmed.”

However, Enfield Council, which owns Whitewebbs Park, said it was not informed before the tree was felled. The council has reported the incident to the Metropolitan Police and is treating it as criminal damage. An emergency tree preservation order has been placed on the stump.

Ergin Erbil, leader of Enfield Council, said: “Enfield Council cares deeply about protecting trees and green spaces in the borough. The council was not informed of this incident until last week. Our teams immediately carried out a full site inspection to assess the damage after receiving reports of the damage done to the tree.

“We are treating the matter as criminal damage and have reported it to the police. We’ve now placed a legal protection (Tree Preservation Order) on the tree and are looking at ways to help it grow back.”

Environmental groups have criticised the felling, arguing the tree provided an irreplaceable habitat for wildlife. The Woodland Trust described the removal as “shocking” and warned of the ecological loss.

Ed Pyne, senior conservation adviser for trees at the Woodland Trust, said: “This is the most shocking fell I think I’ve ever seen in more than a decade working with ancient trees. In my view, and the view of many others, this is ecologically much more significant than the Sycamore Gap – and certainly a more irreplaceable tree.”

He added: “Ancient oaks are particularly rich in biodiversity with habitats that take centuries to develop. They simply can’t be replaced by younger trees and can’t be replaced quickly. Some of the biodiversity associated with ancient trees, like the Whitewebbs oak, is amongst the most threatened in Europe.”

Local residents have also expressed anger over the loss of the tree, comparing it to the felling of the famous Sycamore Gap tree in 2023.

Ed Allnut, an Enfield resident and secretary of the Guardians of Whitewebbs group, said: “The tree belonged to Enfield and to our national heritage. I am personally devastated. We want answers, and we want guarantees the other trees here are being protected properly.”

The controversy comes just days after the Tree Council and Forest Research published a report calling for stronger protections for England’s most important trees, warning that landmark specimens remain vulnerable without a “robust and effective system” of safeguards.