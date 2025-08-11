A historic hotel in the UK town of Droitwich, reportedly visited by King Charles I during the English Civil War, has gone up in flames.

Thick plumes of smoke billowed out of the Raven Hotel in Droitwich Spa as a fire raged through the building on Sunday afternoon. The derelict building, containing lots of old timber, went up in flames quickly as firefighters tried to save the Grade II-listed site.

People were forced to stand back as they watched the roof collapse inwards as the flames took hold. The hotel, which closed over a decade ago, was in the middle of a conversion with developers looking to build new homes, a brine bath and a gin bar on the site.

The hotel ceased trading in 2010 and has fallen into significant disrepair, with vandals stealing roof tiles to expose the interior to the elements causing structural damage. King Charles I is thought to have lodged there for three days in May 1645 on his way to the siege of Leicester in the English Civil War.

Last year, Wychavon District Council threatened legal action on the owner of the Raven Hotel in Droitwich Spa forcing them to begin works. On Sunday, Hereford and Worcester Fire & Rescue Service confirmed that six fire engines, along with specialist vehicles, were at the scene.

A spokesman said: “We are currently in attendance in Droitwich at a fire incident involving a derelict hotel on St Andrew’s Street. There are currently six fire appliances plus other specialist vehicles in attendance. We advise people to stay clear of the area while the incident is ongoing and recommend closing all windows and doors if you live nearby.”

No injuries have been reported at this stage. The cause of the fire has not yet been established.

Droitwich Spa FC posted on X: “We are devastated and angry to see The Raven Hotel, a big part of Droitwich history, suffer such a terrible fire this afternoon. Credit to Hereford & Worcestershire fire service who continue to battle against the blaze.”