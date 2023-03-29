For the curious.
Red Arrows 2023 schedule: where and when can I see RAF team - will there be a flypast at King’s Coronation?

The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team - nicknamed Red Arrows - are celebrating their 59th season

Kurtis Leyland
By Kurtis Leyland
1 hour ago
The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team performed at a number of events last year including the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. (Getty Images)
The world-famous Red Arrows have confirmed a series of dates for their 2023 summer schedule.

The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, otherwise known as the Red Arrows, have taken to the skies more than 5,000 times in 57 countries since their first display in 1965.

The Red Arrows are celebrating their 59th season and they are scheduled to perform at over 40 summer events between June and September this year. The 2023 displays are set to feature an eight-jet formation -  an upgrade from seven-ship formation during last year’s displays.

Here is where and when you can catch the Red Arrows’ iconic displays in 2023 - and what to expect!

Red Arrows 2023 schedule

The Red Arrows kick off their 2023 season at the Midlands Air Festival in June and finish at the IWM Duxford Battle of Britain Airshow in September. Here are all the key dates to watch out for:

  • 2 June - Midlands Air Festival
  • 3 June - Midlands Air Festival
  • 3 June - English Riviera Airshow
  • 4 June - English Riviera Airshow
  • 8 June - Isle of Man TT
  • 11 June - RAF Cosford Airshow
  • 24 June - Armed Forces’ Day National Event
  • 25 June - IWM Duxford Summer Show
  • 1 July - Teignmouth Airshow
  • 1 July - Wales Airshow
  • 2 July - Wales Airshow
  • 2 July - Headcorn Battle of Britain Airshow
  • 13 July - Goodwood Festival of Speed
  • 14 July - Goodwood Festival of Speed
  • 14 July - Royal International Air Tattoo
  • 15 July - Royal International Air Tattoo
  • 16 July - Royal International Air Tattoo
  • 21 July - Peterhead Scottish Week
  • 29 July - Old Buckenham Airshow
  • 12 August - Blackpool Airshow
  • 13 August - Blackpool Airshow
  • 16 August - Cromer Festival
  • 17 August - Eastbourne International Airshow
  • 18 August - Eastbourne International Airshow
  • 19 August - Eastbourne International Airshow
  • 20 August - Eastbourne International Airshow
  • 20 August - Folkestone Air Display
  • 24 August - Clacton Airshow
  • 25 August - Clacton Airshow
  • 25 August - Sidmouth Regatta Airshow
  • 26 August - Rhyl Airshow
  • 27 August - Rhyl Airshow
  • 31 August - Bournemouth Air Festival
  • 1 September - Bournemouth Air Festival
  • 2 September - Bournemouth Air Festival
  • 3 September - Bournemouth Air Festival
  • 9 September - Southport Airshow
  • 9 September - Scottish International Ayr Show
  • 10 September - Great North Run
  • 14 September - Jersey International Airshow
  • 16 September - IWM Duxford Battle of Britain Airshow
  • 17 September - IWM Duxford Battle of Britain Airshow

Arrangements around further shows in the UK and overseas are currently being ironed out, with more dates seemingly likely to be added throughout the year - so watch this space!

Are the Red Arrows performing at the King’s Coronation?

It remains unclear if the Red Arrows will perform at the King’s Coronation on Saturday 6 May but they do have space in their schedule, which suggests a performance could be on the cards.

In the past, the Red Arrows have performed at other royal occasions, the most recent of which was Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in May 2022.

