The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team - nicknamed Red Arrows - are celebrating their 59th season

The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team performed at a number of events last year including the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. (Getty Images)

The world-famous Red Arrows have confirmed a series of dates for their 2023 summer schedule.

The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, otherwise known as the Red Arrows, have taken to the skies more than 5,000 times in 57 countries since their first display in 1965.

The Red Arrows are celebrating their 59th season and they are scheduled to perform at over 40 summer events between June and September this year. The 2023 displays are set to feature an eight-jet formation - an upgrade from seven-ship formation during last year’s displays.

Here is where and when you can catch the Red Arrows’ iconic displays in 2023 - and what to expect!

Red Arrows 2023 schedule

The Red Arrows kick off their 2023 season at the Midlands Air Festival in June and finish at the IWM Duxford Battle of Britain Airshow in September. Here are all the key dates to watch out for:

2 June - Midlands Air Festival

3 June - Midlands Air Festival

3 June - English Riviera Airshow

4 June - English Riviera Airshow

8 June - Isle of Man TT

11 June - RAF Cosford Airshow

24 June - Armed Forces’ Day National Event

25 June - IWM Duxford Summer Show

1 July - Teignmouth Airshow

1 July - Wales Airshow

2 July - Wales Airshow

2 July - Headcorn Battle of Britain Airshow

13 July - Goodwood Festival of Speed

14 July - Goodwood Festival of Speed

14 July - Royal International Air Tattoo

15 July - Royal International Air Tattoo

16 July - Royal International Air Tattoo

21 July - Peterhead Scottish Week

29 July - Old Buckenham Airshow

12 August - Blackpool Airshow

13 August - Blackpool Airshow

16 August - Cromer Festival

17 August - Eastbourne International Airshow

18 August - Eastbourne International Airshow

19 August - Eastbourne International Airshow

20 August - Eastbourne International Airshow

20 August - Folkestone Air Display

24 August - Clacton Airshow

25 August - Clacton Airshow

25 August - Sidmouth Regatta Airshow

26 August - Rhyl Airshow

27 August - Rhyl Airshow

31 August - Bournemouth Air Festival

1 September - Bournemouth Air Festival

2 September - Bournemouth Air Festival

3 September - Bournemouth Air Festival

9 September - Southport Airshow

9 September - Scottish International Ayr Show

10 September - Great North Run

14 September - Jersey International Airshow

16 September - IWM Duxford Battle of Britain Airshow

17 September - IWM Duxford Battle of Britain Airshow

Arrangements around further shows in the UK and overseas are currently being ironed out, with more dates seemingly likely to be added throughout the year - so watch this space!

Are the Red Arrows performing at the King’s Coronation?

It remains unclear if the Red Arrows will perform at the King’s Coronation on Saturday 6 May but they do have space in their schedule, which suggests a performance could be on the cards.