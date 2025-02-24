The Red Arrows are due to fly over Cumbria this week as they make their way home from an air show practice in Scotland.

The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team is due to fly over the county on Friday, February 28 from RAF Lossiemouth to RAF Waddington. During 2025, the Red Arrows will fly nine Hawk T1 aircraft, which flew for the first time for the new season in December.

They are estimated to fly over the coast at Maryport at 10.39am and reach Langwathby for 10.44am. Due to weather or operational constraints, routes and timing may change or be cancelled at the last minute.

The planes will fly over various locations in Yorkshire this afternoon (February 24). They will fly over Gilberdyke at around 1.23pm, Haxby at around 1.26pm, Ripon at around 1.29pm and Hackforth at around 1.31pm.

They will then participate in a flying display rehearsal at Lossiemouth between 9am and 11am on Thursday, February 27, as well as practice at Tain Air Weapons Range. The team will then return to RAF Waddington on Friday, February 28.

The Red Arrows have been performing since 1965. On their outbound journey on Monday, February 24, they will depart RAF Waddington at 9.15am, reaching the west of Hexham at 9.38am and south west of Rothbury at 9.41am, ChronicleLive reports.

In 1964, the team was formed which will make 2025 its 61st year and has been a prominent group in British history, with aerobatic displays normally performed during a variety of summer events. During their first flight, they flew over Europe and in 1966, the team was increased to nine members, enabling them to develop their Diamond Nine formation. They swapped to the BAE Hawk trainer in 1979. The team has performed more than 4,800 displays in 57 countries internationally.