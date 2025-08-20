Nigel Farage has made a blunder with his new Reform UK football shirts as the Union Jack is “upside down”.

Eagle-eyed users on social media noticed that the Union Jack flag on the new Reform shirts is upside down. One user wrote on X: “Remember to fly the flag the correct way up. Do not copy the Reform football shirt, it’s upside down and incorrect.

“I’m glad I didn’t buy one - attention to detail is everything.” Another user added: “The union jack is upside down on the Reform football shirt. They can't even get that right”.

Nigel Farage has made a blunder with his new Reform UK football shirts as the Union Jack is “upside down”. (Photo: Reform FC/Nigel Farage/Facebook) | Reform FC/Nigel Farage/Facebook

However others defended Reform saying the flag is meant to be that way. One user wrote: “Football shirts with the Union flag hanging upside down meaning DISTRESS.” Another added: “I hate Reform as much as the next non-fascist, but this ISN’T upside down. They have inverted the colours, so the white diagonal represents red and the blue on top of that (the thick bit) represents white. Maybe this is why people shouldn’t meddle with our flag”.

It is often said that when the Union Flag is flown upside down, it is a form of distress signal – a coded signal – and this is why Reform has used this version of the flag. The range of Reform-branded footie kits feature a pale blue and white version of the British flag.

According to Forces News, when flown correctly, the fat white bar in the top corner of the flag, closest to the flagpole, should be along the top edge of the flag, not the flagpole edge. Reform UK's football shirts is printed upside down, with the broad white diagonal below the thinner one in the top-left corner.