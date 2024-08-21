Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Several people were rescued after being suspended mid-air when a theme park ride malfunctioned at Skegness Pleasure Beach.

Emergency services were called to the incident at 6pm on Tuesday (20 August). Lincolnshire Police said a "number of people" were suspended in the air on the theme park's Super Trooper ride and needed to be rescued.

People were asked to avoid the area while emergency services worked to rescue those stuck. Police said in a statement at 8pm that everyone had been safely rescued and there were no serious injuries.

Several people were rescued after being suspended mid-air when a theme park ride malfunctioned at Skegness Pleasure Beach. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

"Thank you for your patience whilst we worked through the incident," they said. There were major disruptions on the roads around the theme park as emergency services carried out a rescue operation.

The ride opened earlier this year. It spins passengers in carriages around a central wheel through the air, with their feet left dangling below the seats.

Chris Crehan told a national newspaper it's not the first time the new attraction has broken down in recent days. He said: "We were on holiday there last week and this ride broke down on Thursday while we were queuing up to go on it." He added that it took around 10 minutes to mend that time.