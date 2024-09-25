Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

UK cops who have been investigating the death of a 24-year-old woman who is believed to have plunged to her death from a hotel balcony in Ibiza have arrested a man in connection with her death.

Robyn Eve Maines was found dead at the Hotel Rosamar in Calle Huelva in the San Antonio area of the Spanish island at around 8.30m on September 25, 2022. Her death was probed by Spanish police, with Merseyside Police now investigating the “unexplained” death following the probe by Spanish authorities.

A 27-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of murder and has been interviewed by officer. He has since been bailed pending further inquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cops are now appealing for information two years on from Ms Maines’ death, with her family launching a fresh appeal to find answer’s over her death. They said in a statement: “Our beautiful daughter Robyn Eve Maines was tragically taken away from us on 25 September 2022 at the Hotel Rosamar in Ibiza.

“Please if anyone saw or heard anything around this time can you please come forward and contact the police. We just want justice for Robyn."

Detective Inspector Phil Ryan said: "The authorities in Spain have now concluded their enquiries into Robyn's death and an investigation is ongoing by Merseyside Police. At this stage we are treating Robyn's death as unexplained.

"On the second anniversary I am appealing for any witnesses who may have been staying at the hotel in September 2022 and who are based in the UK to come forward. Perhaps you return to this same hotel on the same date every year. Were you there in 2022 and did you see or hear anything or do you have any other information which could assist with our investigation?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At this stage Robyn's death is being treated as unexplained and we are carrying out a number of lines of enquiry but it is vital that people come forward and tell us what they know. Robyn's family have understandably been left devastated by her death and are still seeking answers as to what happened."