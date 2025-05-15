A 21-year-old Ukrainian man has been charged following a series of fires at properties and a vehicle linked to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Roman Lavrynovych was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday at an address in Sydenham, south-east London, the Metropolitan Police confirmed on Thursday.

He has been charged with three counts of arson with intent to endanger life, in three separate incidents across north London all connected to the Prime Minister. He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

The first occurred in the early hours of Monday, May 6, when emergency services were called to a fire at a residential address in Kentish Town where Sir Keir previously lived before moving into 10 Downing Street. The London Fire Brigade (LFB) reported being alerted at 1.35am, and confirmed that damage was caused to the property’s entrance. No injuries were reported.

In a second incident, on Thursday, May 8, a car linked to Sir Keir was set on fire on the same street in Kentish Town. The third fire took place in the early hours of Sunday, May 12, at the front door of a house converted into flats in Islington, another address linked to the Prime Minister. According to the LFB, one person was assisted to safety via an internal staircase by crews wearing breathing apparatus.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: “A 21-year-old Ukrainian man has been charged with three counts of arson with intent to endanger life over fires at two properties and a car linked to the Prime Minister.”