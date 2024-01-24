Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The RSPCA is trying to find a loving forever home for a cat with a "perfectly imperfect" face - who has sadly been returned to the charity after being adopted six years ago.

Hugo originally came into the care of the charity's Martlesham Animal Centre in Ipswich - run by the RSPCA Suffolk Central branch - when he was rescued as a stray living on the streets of Ipswich. Little is known about Hugo’s history, so the centre does not know the cause of his unusual facial deformity. However, they believe he was born with it - and say it doesn’t cause him any issues.

RSPCA Martlesham's cattery supervisor Donna Rich said if anything, "his perfectly imperfect look just adds to his brilliant character". She continued: “Since Hugo was returned to us in November, we have been desperate to find him a loving home where he will feel calm and confident. Hugo is a gentle and sweet-natured cat who deserves his second chance at happiness.”

Hugo is very sweet and loving, but can also be anxious (Photo: RSPCA/Supplied)

Although Hugo was rehomed to a loving owner six years ago, sadly they have had to make the difficult decision to return him due to issues with toileting - which the owner was particularly concerned about when she fell pregnant.

Ms Rich continued: “He is super sweet and affectionate and loves having people around him and getting as much fuss as he can. However, he is quite a sensitive soul and finds certain things in the world scary which results in him toileting in inappropriate places.

“When Hugo was first at the centre, he had a few accidents but since settling in with us he is using his litter tray more frequently and we're hopeful this will continue to improve," She said. To help him in the cattery, they use Feliway - a diffuser which helps calm cats - in his pen, and also give him a supplement in his food which helps with bladder health and anxiety. The branch is happy to help his new owner with the cost of these supplements too.

Ms Rich said Hugo is looking for an experienced, patient and kind owner who will give him the time he needs to feel settled and safe in his new home. He would prefer to be the only pet, and is best suited to a home with outdoor access - but would be fine with children primary school-aged and above.