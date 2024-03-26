Mabel is sadly being overlooked by potential adopters, the RSPCA says (Photo: RSPCA Cymru/Supplied)

A cat who needed surgery to remove the tips of her ears, with vets fearing she could be suffering early-stage skin cancer, is now looking for her forever home.

Mabel is currently under the care of RSPCA Cymru at its Newport Animal Centre. She is thought to be around seven years old, and came into the charity's care on 27 December 2023 after she was found as an unhealthy stray with two other cats - her two brothers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unfortunately, due to being exposed to harsh weather and not being cared for properly, Mabel developed skin lesions on the top of her ears. The animal welfare charity said they were likely an early stage of a type of tumour called squamous cell carcinoma, with white cats at higher risk of developing skin cancer than darker-coated cats - due to being more easily damaged by UV rays from the sun.

Shelter staff describe her as a very sweet girl, despite her unusual ears (Photo: RSPCA Cymru/Supplied)

Mabel underwent surgery at RSPCA Merthyr Tydfil Veterinary Clinic to remove the tips of her ears, and following her successful recovery, she is now looking for a forever home. Senior clinician Jonathan Fitzmaurice, who carried out the operation, said the skin lesions Mabel had were not common, but were seen from time to time in cats.

"Mabel’s operation wasn’t too long - about 20-25 minutes for both ears - and her ears are now different lengths," he said. "Her recovery went well, and while Mabel had to wear a collar to prevent scratching she also had a number of pain relief drugs around the operation to keep her comfortable. With the white parts fully removed she should not have a chance of recurrence in the future."

RSPCA Newport Animal Centre’s Deputy Manager, Courtney Murphy, said Mabel was "such a sweet little girl", but was sadly getting overlooked. "We are desperately trying to find her a forever home as she has such a tough life. But she has been really brave through the whole ordeal of having her operation and her recovery."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The moggy had not shown any interest in other cats despite being found with her two brothers, she continued, so the centre felt she would be much happier as the only pet in her new home. "We just hope she doesn't have to wait too long. Please do get in touch if you’d like to find out more about our wonderful Mabel."

You can find out more about Mabel or express your interest by filling out the online application form here, or by calling the Newport Animal centre.

Keeping an eye out for skin cancer in cats

Vet Jonathan Fitzmaurice said that if your cat has white or light coloured fur, you should make sure to use pet safe sun-cream - "particularly on the tips of their ears which can get sunburnt exactly the same as humans do".