RSPCA: Investigation after stray cat suffers 'horrific' fatal injuries in snare trap
and live on Freeview channel 276
Warning: This story contains graphic photos and content which may be distressing.
The RSPCA is appealing for information after a feral cat suffered fatal injuries, after being caught in a snare trap in Yorkshire.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A kind member of the public called the RSPCA for help, after spotting a distressed cat in Reresby Road in Thrybergh, Rotherham, on Wednesday (28 February). The animal welfare charity said the black feral cat had been caught in a snare, and the sharp metal had sliced through the skin around his abdomen - leaving him with horrific injuries.
He was also unused to being around people and was very stressed, so the charity provided a cat trap so he could be contained in the member of the public’s greenhouse, before he was rescued. Inspector Kim Greaves, who is investigating, said: "This poor cat would have been in terrible pain from these injuries and we have no idea just how long he had been like this."
There were strict legal conditions on setting certain types of traps, she continued, and if they were not set in the right way non-target animals, like this cat, could get injured or even killed. “If this happens the person setting the trap could potentially be committing an offence as the trap should be checked daily. We are opposed to the manufacture, sale and use of all snares and any traps which cause suffering - and looking at the pictures of this cat it’s clear to see why," she added.
The injured cat was immediately taken to a vet, where he had to be sedated so that the snare could be cut from around his middle. Despite the best efforts of the vets, his injuries were so severe and he was so fearful of people, that they felt the kindest option was to put him to sleep, to end his suffering.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Inspector Greaves said: "This was a heartbreaking outcome for this cat, but serves as a very important reminder of why it’s critical that snares are set and checked correctly if they are to be used at all. We want to see a world where everyone is kind and compassionate to every animal and where indiscriminate contraptions like these are consigned to the past."
Anyone with information about the person who might have set this trap should contact the RSPCA's appeals line on 0300 123 8018.
This is unfortunately not the only cat death the animal charity is looking into at the moment. The RSPCA has also launched an investigation after the body of a cat was found tied to a brick in a pond in East London.
The cat - a ginger and white long-haired male - was found by a member of the public in the waters of a pond in at Eastbrookend Country Park in Romford, on Monday morning (4 March). The unneutered male cat was less than a year old. Vets were able to locate a microchip on him, but it was not registered with any contact details.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Inspectors have made enquiries in the area where the cat was found, but are now appealing to the public to help with the investigation - especially anyone who may have CCTV in the local area, or who saw anything suspicious near the pond anytime between Sunday and Monday morning.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.