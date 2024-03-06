Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Warning: This story contains graphic photos and content which may be distressing.

The RSPCA is appealing for information after a feral cat suffered fatal injuries, after being caught in a snare trap in Yorkshire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A kind member of the public called the RSPCA for help, after spotting a distressed cat in Reresby Road in Thrybergh, Rotherham, on Wednesday (28 February). The animal welfare charity said the black feral cat had been caught in a snare, and the sharp metal had sliced through the skin around his abdomen - leaving him with horrific injuries.

He was also unused to being around people and was very stressed, so the charity provided a cat trap so he could be contained in the member of the public’s greenhouse, before he was rescued. Inspector Kim Greaves, who is investigating, said: "This poor cat would have been in terrible pain from these injuries and we have no idea just how long he had been like this."

The snare had tightened around the cat's abdomen (Photo: RSPCA/Supplied)

There were strict legal conditions on setting certain types of traps, she continued, and if they were not set in the right way non-target animals, like this cat, could get injured or even killed. “If this happens the person setting the trap could potentially be committing an offence as the trap should be checked daily. We are opposed to the manufacture, sale and use of all snares and any traps which cause suffering - and looking at the pictures of this cat it’s clear to see why," she added.

The injured cat was immediately taken to a vet, where he had to be sedated so that the snare could be cut from around his middle. Despite the best efforts of the vets, his injuries were so severe and he was so fearful of people, that they felt the kindest option was to put him to sleep, to end his suffering.

The RSPCA is opposed to the use of snare traps, which can cause horrific injuries (Photo: RSPCA/Supplied)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Inspector Greaves said: "This was a heartbreaking outcome for this cat, but serves as a very important reminder of why it’s critical that snares are set and checked correctly if they are to be used at all. We want to see a world where everyone is kind and compassionate to every animal and where indiscriminate contraptions like these are consigned to the past."

Anyone with information about the person who might have set this trap should contact the RSPCA's appeals line on 0300 123 8018.

This is unfortunately not the only cat death the animal charity is looking into at the moment. The RSPCA has also launched an investigation after the body of a cat was found tied to a brick in a pond in East London.

The cat - a ginger and white long-haired male - was found by a member of the public in the waters of a pond in at Eastbrookend Country Park in Romford, on Monday morning (4 March). The unneutered male cat was less than a year old. Vets were able to locate a microchip on him, but it was not registered with any contact details.

Advertisement

Advertisement