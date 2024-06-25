RSPCA launches appeal after three newborn puppies found dead in shoebox at Newport's St Julian's Park
RSPCA said the pups were of an unknown breed and found by a member of the public at around 11am on Friday near an entrance to St Julian’s Park nature reserve, known locally as Purnell’s Farm.
The box was found opposite the Renoir Road play area and the puppies were left in a black shoe box and had been wrapped in a blue jumper.
Danielle Wilson, the RSPCA's animal rescue officer said it was a "very sad" outcome, and thanked the member of the public who sounded the alarm. She said:"These three pups had their umbilical cords still attached, so they couldn't have been that old, at all.”