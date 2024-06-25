Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three dead puppies - with their umbilical cords still attached - were found in a shoebox in Newport.

RSPCA said the pups were of an unknown breed and found by a member of the public at around 11am on Friday near an entrance to St Julian’s Park nature reserve, known locally as Purnell’s Farm.

The box was found opposite the Renoir Road play area and the puppies were left in a black shoe box and had been wrapped in a blue jumper.

