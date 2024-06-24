A Nottinghamshire community policing team spotted the kittens in distress when carrying out a warrant (Photo: Nottinghamshire Police) | Nottinghamshire Police

Police officers following up after a man failed to appear in court instead discovered a squalid house full of ailing cats and kittens.

Officers from the Gedling North neighbourhood policing team recently visited a property in Collyer Road, Calverton, to execute a warrant, after a man had failed to attend Nottingham Magistrates’ Court. Once inside, they found two adult cats and two kittens, aged six to seven weeks old, in a very poor state of health.

While officers arrested a man inside in relation to the warrant, concerned colleagues swiftly alerted the RSPCA, the force said in a statement. The younger pair had ‘cat flu’ - which can be deadly in kittens, and all of them were underweight and suffering from flea dermatitis.

The animal welfare charity took them to a vet for treatment, and the prognosis for the kittens is thought to be good - as vets caught the cat flu early. The two adult cats were health checked, de-flead, de-wormed, and given their first vaccinations. They all currently remain in the RSPCA’s care and are receiving treatment for cat flu.

PC Michael Callan said: “We’re so pleased the kittens and cats are now on the mend. We’ve been told the kittens still need to get used to humans handling them, and they are far too young at the moment for rehoming.”

The RSPCA officer had come out to the address straight away after they raised their concerns with them, he continued. “We’re very passionate about animal welfare and it was a very good team effort on the day to remove these kittens and cats so they could get the treatment they needed. They are now in good hands and hopefully they will all go on to make a full recovery.”

RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer Daniel Holman added: “We are so grateful to the police for calling us to help these cats and kittens and it's a great example of partnership working. With the animal welfare sector facing a huge crisis at the moment, it is more important than ever that we work together to help people and their animals.”