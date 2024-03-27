The RSPCA is trying to find out where the young spaniel came from (Photo: RSPCA/Supplied)

A young spaniel is recovering in RSPCA care, after it is believed she was abandoned with a life-threatening leg infection.

The dog was able to do little more than lift her head after she was discovered just inside the entrance gates of Northern Cemetery, in Hull, by a member of the public on Sunday, 17 March. An open, infected wound on the top of her right leg - thought to be the result of a dog bite - had left her fighting a high temperature, and the animal welfare charity suspect she may also have been beaten.

The RSPCA has said the fact she was taken quickly to a vet by the kind person who found her meant she received life-saving care as soon as possible. The charity is investigating the incident after being contacted by the veterinary practice, and has appealed for anyone with information about the young brown and white spaniel - thought to be is nearly three years old - to come forward.

The pup was microchipped to an address in Darlington, but the contact details were no longer up to date. RSPCA Inspector Laura Barber said: "She was so poorly from fighting the infection that the veterinary team had to keep turning her from side to side, and she was only able to lift her head occasionally.

"When I first visited her she only moved her eyes, but to my amazement when I went back two days later she was up and walking - albeit stiffly - and more importantly wagging her tail. She’s a very sweet little dog with a lovely nature but she remains petrified and hasn’t made a sound since she was rescued," she continued.

The pup has now been transferred into the charity's care, and is continuing to receive pain relief. "Unsurprisingly, she’s exhausted and sleeping a lot but she’s getting a little stronger every day. It’s very upsetting to think about the circumstances in which she was found and what she may have been through, but she’s safe now and getting lots of TLC from the team who are caring for her," Inspector Barber said.

X-rays have shown no broken bones, although she may have a long-standing issue with one of her hips which will require further investigation and treatment. The RSPCA fear the spaniel was likely deliberately abandoned, but it is appealing to the public for help to find out more.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the RSPCA’s inspectorate appeal line, in confidence, on 0300 123 8018 - quoting incident number 01237087.