RSPCA: Appeal for information after matted cat with ruptured eye abandoned in alleyway
and live on Freeview channel 276
Warning: Story contains graphic content and photos which may be distressing.
The RSPCA is trying to find out more about how a badly matted long-haired cat with a ruptured eye ended up covered in faeces in an alley, in a Kent village.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A member of the public found the black and white cat in an alleyway, in a residential area off the Halling high street two weeks ago - on Sunday, 25 February. The poor cat, now named Freya by RSPCA staff, was covered in faeces, and her fur was extremely matted. She was also in desperate need of veterinary attention for her eye.
Thankfully, her rescuer took the cat - was not microchipped - to the charity's Leybourne animal centre in West Malling, where she was now getting the treatment she needed. RSPCA Inspector Kirsten Omerod is now looking into how Freya came to be abandoned in this poorly state.
"This poor cat was clearly really struggling - she was covered in excrement, her fur was incredibly matted and her eye was ruptured and was closed and oozing which must have been incredibly painful," she said. "Despite her ordeal, she’s an incredibly friendly cat so must have had an owner previously which is why we think she could have been abandoned."
Freya needed to have her fur shaved to get rid of the thick mats, and she also had to have her right eye removed, Inspector Omerod said. "We're unsure of the cause of Freya’s eye injury but we aren’t ruling out deliberate cruelty at this stage - but we need the public to help us by coming forward with any information they have."
Advertisement
Advertisement
The charity is asking anyone with any information about the case to please contact them on their inspectorate appeal line, on 0300 123 8018.
Freya, named by staff after the warrior princess, is doing well and was still on antibiotics and pain relief while she recovers from her operation. Sarah Clarkson from RSPCA Leybourne added: "Freya loves people despite the trauma she’s had - she just loves to give people head bumps and love. All the staff and volunteers have fallen in love with her.
"She's doing well but she’s still got a lot of recovering to do so we ask that people do not contact the centre enquiring about adoption as she will not be available for rehoming for some time," she added.
Freya's case comes as the RSPCA says it is in the midst of an abandonment crisis, with cases reaching a three-year high in 2023, thought to be due to the pandemic and cost of living crises. The animal charity alone saw a shocking 33% rise in abandonment calls in 2023 compared to 2020, with more than 20,000 animals dumped in the UK last year.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.