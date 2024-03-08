Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Warning: Story contains graphic content and photos which may be distressing.

The RSPCA is trying to find out more about how a badly matted long-haired cat with a ruptured eye ended up covered in faeces in an alley, in a Kent village.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A member of the public found the black and white cat in an alleyway, in a residential area off the Halling high street two weeks ago - on Sunday, 25 February. The poor cat, now named Freya by RSPCA staff, was covered in faeces, and her fur was extremely matted. She was also in desperate need of veterinary attention for her eye.

Freya needed her coat shaved and her eye removed (Photo: RSPCA/Supplied)

Thankfully, her rescuer took the cat - was not microchipped - to the charity's Leybourne animal centre in West Malling, where she was now getting the treatment she needed. RSPCA Inspector Kirsten Omerod is now looking into how Freya came to be abandoned in this poorly state.

"This poor cat was clearly really struggling - she was covered in excrement, her fur was incredibly matted and her eye was ruptured and was closed and oozing which must have been incredibly painful," she said. "Despite her ordeal, she’s an incredibly friendly cat so must have had an owner previously which is why we think she could have been abandoned."

Her eye was ruptured and still oozing when she was discovered (Photo: RSPCA/Supplied)

Freya needed to have her fur shaved to get rid of the thick mats, and she also had to have her right eye removed, Inspector Omerod said. "We're unsure of the cause of Freya’s eye injury but we aren’t ruling out deliberate cruelty at this stage - but we need the public to help us by coming forward with any information they have."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The charity is asking anyone with any information about the case to please contact them on their inspectorate appeal line, on 0300 123 8018.

Freya, named by staff after the warrior princess, is doing well and was still on antibiotics and pain relief while she recovers from her operation. Sarah Clarkson from RSPCA Leybourne added: "Freya loves people despite the trauma she’s had - she just loves to give people head bumps and love. All the staff and volunteers have fallen in love with her.

"She's doing well but she’s still got a lot of recovering to do so we ask that people do not contact the centre enquiring about adoption as she will not be available for rehoming for some time," she added.