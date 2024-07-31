Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A savvy traveller visited "London's secret beach" and says it's "better than Brighton".

Callum Ryan, 23, was looking for ways to enjoy the sunshine without having to head miles out of London. He Googled 'beaches around London' - knowing the nearest coast is 42 miles away - but found the Ruislip Lido, Borough of Hillingdon, which is just 30 minutes outside of the city centre.

The "secret beach" was free and Callum said it was better than Brighton. He headed down to the beach on July 19 and said the place - which is covered in sand with water to paddle in just like a beach - was "packed" full of people lounging about on towels and playing volleyball.

Callum, a content creators from Milton Keynes, said he would definitely go back with his friends and they have a day booked in the diary. He said: "It is great, I was really impressed when I was there. There were so many people there - relaxing on towels, playing volleyball and chilling.

"I went and chilled out. Check out the cafe - there is an outdoor gym which is quite cool - and a waterpark for children.”

He added: "I would definitely go back, I have a date booked in with friends and my family are keen to go and check it out too. Location wise it is a lot better than Brighton."