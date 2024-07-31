Seaford Beach body found: Popular beach in West Sussex to be closed for some time after body of man found on shoreline
Beachgoers called 999 yesterday morning (Tuesday 30 July) after finding the body of a man on the shoreline. The finding sparked a major emergency services response including coastguards, police and paramedics who blocked off the scene holding up blankets.
A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "Emergency services were called to Seaford Beach at around 11.30am this morning after the body of a man found on the beach. Enquiries are ongoing, alongside partner agencies, to identify the man and establish the full circumstances of the situation."
The force said the beach is likely to remain closed for some time. Officers stayed on the scene throughout the day yesterday.
The spokesman added: "The beach is likely to remain closed for some time while this is ongoing and we thank the public for their patience and understanding. No further information is available at this time."
