Ryan Giggs spent his entire professional playing career with Manchester United - winning the Premier League, the Champions League and FA Cup - and then went on to manage Wales.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan Giggs was one of the most decorated football player’s in England.

Ryan Giggs is considered one of the greatest football players of his generation, winning every possible club trophy.

He became a household name in the 1990s and one of the most decorated players in England during his lengthy career with Manchester United.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And while he was a sporting hero, his love life has often made headlines.

More recently he was on trial accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville and using controlling and coercive behaviour against her.

But how long did he play for Manchester United, does he have children - and who is his dad? Here’s what you need to know.

Ryan Giggs was one of the most decorated football player’s in England.

How long did he play for Manchester United?

After briefly joining Manchester City as a kid, he moved to Manchester United just after his 14th birthday.

He made his debut for the club’s first team at the age of 17 in 1991, and spent the next 23 years - his whole professional playing career at Old Trafford.

The National Football Museum described him as: “A pacy, tricky left winger who drew almost immediate comparisons with United legend George Best, partly because his ability to dribble past opponents seemingly at will.”

During his playing career he won a host of accolades including the FA Cup four times, League Cup three times and the Champions League twice.

Giggs has the second highest number of Premier League appearances, with 632 games for Man United, and won the league a whopping 13 times.

While former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson once said of him: “I remember the first time I saw him. He was 13 and just floated over the ground like a cocker spaniel chasing a piece of silver paper in the wind."

While he netted many iconic moments during his time on the pitch, some consider the goal he scored in the 3-2 victory against Juventus in 1997 in the UEFA Champions League to be among the greatest.

While his performance in the FA Cup semi-final in 1999 saw him score what many fans describe as a “legendary” goal against Arsenal sending United into the final.

Giggs had a spell as interim player-manager after David Moyes was sacked in April 2014.

The following month he announced his retirement from professional football. After his playing days came to an end there were calls from fans for the club to retire the number 11 shirt which he wore throughout his career. However, Giggs himsef at the time said it shouldn’t be.

He remained with the club until 2016 acting as assistant manager to Louis Van Gaal.

Footballer Ryan Giggs played for Manchester United from 1990 to 2014. Before his sports career he attended Moorside High School in Swinton.

When did he become manager of Wales?

Giggs, having been born in Cardiff to Welsh parents before moving to England as a child, played 64 times for the Welsh national side.

He was appointed the Wales manager in 2018.

Giggs stood down from the post in June 2022 ahead of his trial. He had been on leave from the post since 2020.

In his statement announcing his departure he said: “I have been fortunate enough to have enjoyed some unforgettable moments during my three years in charge of the national team.

“I am proud of my record and will cherish those special times forever.”

Under his tenure Wales qualified for Euro 2020.

What is his net worth?

While reports differ it is estimated he has a net worth of around £50million.

The former footballer has a number of business interests including GG Hospitality which he co-owns with Rowlsey plc, and fellow ex Manchester United star Gary Neville. He is also the co-owner of Salford City football club.

Giggs during his tenure as Wales manager.

Does he have children?

Giggs has two children with his ex-wife Stacey.

Liberty, born in 2003, and Zachary who was born in 2006.

His son followed in his dad’s footsteps with forging a football career, and made his Manchester United under-18 debut last year.

Who is his dad?

His dad Danny Wilson was born in Wales to a Welsh mother and a Sierra Leonean father, and was a rugby union player for Cardiff RFC. During his career he won five caps for Wales.

Until the age of six, Giggs grew up in Ely, Cardiff, until Wilson made the switch to rugby league and signed for Swinton RLFC.

This meant a move for the family to Swinton, a town in Salford, Greater Manchester.

After his parents separation and his mum Lynne’s remarriage Giggs changed his surname from Wilson to that of his mum’s.

Wilson is estranged from his son, and speaking to the Sun regarding the affair between Giggs and his sister-in-law Natasha his dad said he was “ashamed” of him.

What happened with his trial?

Giggs was on trial at Manchester Crown Court accused of controlling or coercive behaviour between August 2017 and November 2020,towards Ms Greville.

He was also accused of headbutting her and assaulting Ms Greville’s sister, Emma, by elbowing her in the jaw, during a row at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester on 1 November 2020.

He denied the charges.

Jurors first went out to consider verdicts late on the afternoon of 23 August.

The jury of 12 was later reduced to 11 after one juror became sick and was discharged.

The judge discharged the jury and lawyers will now have to consider the public interest of a retrial, but any further trial would only take place many months from now.