The scene on the Ryanair plane was described as "chaotic" as it landed back at London Stansted and police escorted multiple men off the flight

A Ryanair flight bound for Morocco was turned back to London Stansted after reports of passengers taking drugs onboard and verbally abusing staff.

The plan, which was due to land in Marrakesh, turned back to the Essex-based airport after the group of "disruptive" passengers. One eyewitness described the scene as "chaotic", with video footage showing the moment police arrested a group of men and led them off the plane.

The 25-year-old passenger, who did not want to be named, said: “It was very chaotic. Everyone was freaking out and wondering what was going on. One guy was doing the brace position when we landed.

“We found out the plane was turning around back to Stansted about an hour into the flight. When we finally landed about four armed police came on board."

Essex Police said: “Officers at Stansted Airport assisted after a plane was returned to the airport at around 4:15pm on 7 December. This was following reports of drug use and verbal abuse on board.

“Once the aircraft landed, officers conducted searches and no drugs were located. No arrests were made. The matter is now being managed by the airline.”

Ryanair said: “This flight from Stansted to Marrakesh (7 Dec) returned to Stansted Airport shortly after take-off when a small group of passengers became disruptive in flight. The crew called ahead for police assistance and the aircraft and was met by local police upon arrival at Stansted Airport. This now a matter for local police.