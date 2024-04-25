Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sainsbury shoppers are facing delays to their home deliveries due to a “tech issue”, weeks after an IT outage also blocked deliveries.

According to Downdetector, issues with the supermarket’s order tracking service began being reported from around 7am, with reports peaking at around 9am. Customers took to social media to inquire where their deliveries were.

One person said: “Are you going to let people know that you have technical issues meaning no deliveries etc or are you going to make people call up?” Another added: “Honestly terrible. My dads been waiting in for his food delivery that he relies on, 2 hours late and no report as to why and the phone line just cuts you off.”

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said, “A small technical issue affected some groceries online orders this morning. We have contacted these customers directly to apologise for the inconvenience.”

In response to some questions over missing orders on X (formerly Twitter), those who have had their delivery cancelled were told that a £20 e-voucher would be sent out via email as an apologies for the inconvenience. Details on how to rebook their delivery were also sent.