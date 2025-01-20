Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A major high street bank is “considering quitting the UK” leaving 14 million customers in limbo.

The Spanish banking giant is exploring several strategic options, including a complete exit from Britain, it was claimed this weekend. The review comes two decades after Santander first established itself as a major player on UK high streets through its acquisition of Abbey National.

Sources familiar with the matter indicated the review is at an early stage, with no imminent deal or announcement expected. The bank is examining the exit as it seeks to focus on regions with higher growth potential such as the United States, according to the Financial Times.

Santander's potential departure would have significant implications for its extensive UK operations. The bank currently employs approximately 20,000 people across Britain and operates 444 branches nationwide. With £200billion in customer lending, it ranks among Britain's largest lenders.

A former Santander executive has warned that a UK exit has "always been a possibility," particularly under the leadership of executive chair Ana Botín. The bank's presence in Britain has grown substantially since its initial entry, with subsequent acquisitions of Alliance & Leicester and parts of Bradford & Bingley cementing its position as a leading retail bank.

Recent developments have signalled potential scaling back of Santander's UK operations. The bank set aside £295million to cover possible costs related to an industry-wide probe into motor finance commissions. In October 2024, Santander reduced its workforce through a round of 1,400 job cuts across its UK business.

Santander's reported frustrations stem from several regulatory challenges in the UK market. The bank has expressed concerns over costly regulations introduced after the 2008 financial crisis, including ringfencing rules.

The bank's leadership also appears to favour prioritising growth markets like the United States, where returns are more attractive. Despite these concerns, Santander maintains its commitment to Britain. A spokesman said: "The UK is a core market for Santander, and this has not changed."

Santander UK is a large retail and commercial bank based in the UK and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the major global bank Banco Santander. Banco Santander is a Spanish multinational financial services company based in Santander, with operative offices in Madrid.