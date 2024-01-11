Humza Yousaf confirmed at First Minister's Questions that XL Bullies will be banned in Scotland after much speculation

Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf has confirmed that XL Bully dogs are set to be banned in Scotland.

The First Minister made the statement during First Minister's Questions (FMQs), confirming the rumour that the ban would be introduced in Scotland imminently. It comes after the dog breed was banned in England and Wales from December 31 due to a rise in dangerous attacks. Animal charities has also reported an influx of dogs being re-homed over the border.

Yousaf said: "What has become clear, I'm afraid in the last few weeks, is we have seen a flow of XL bully dogs coming to Scotland, a number of people coming to Scotland to bring XL bully dogs here to the country. As such, we will give further details to members of the Scottish Parliament through a parliamentary statement if the Parliamentary Bureau agrees next week.

"We will, in essence, replicate the legislation that is in England and Wales here in Scotland because ultimately, although we do have a very good system of dog control notice schemes, and we do take the approach indeed not to breed, we have to respond to the situation as it currently stands and therefore we will do what we need to do to ensure public safety."

It came after warnings from Scottish Government minsters that a ban was imminent. Community Safety minister Siobhian Brown told parliament on Tuesday that the situation was being "urgently reviewed" and advised against Scots buying dog of the XL Bully breed "at the present time".

