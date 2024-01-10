An XL Bully ban in Scotland could be introduced soon after the ban in England and Wales has led to an influx of pups crossing the border

An XL Bully ban could be imminent in Scotland after it was announced that Scottish Government ministers were looking at the issue "urgently".

An influx of dogs crossing the border to be rehomed has taken place in the past few weeks after a ban on the dog breed was introduced from December 31 in England and Wales. The Scottish Conservatives have urged SNP ministers to not "dither and delay" after animal charities highlighted an influx of XL Bully dogs to Scotland since the purchase, breeding and selling of the pup was banned south of the border.

Conservative MSP Jamie Greene said: “The unintended consequences we’re seeing are not a result of UK legislation, but as a result of this Scottish Government failing to take action.”

These reports have "concerned" Community Safety Minister Siobhian Brown, who told MSP in Holyrood that ministers are "urgently reviewing" the current Scottish policy. She added that "public safety will be paramount in our deliberations" and also urged the public not to "acquire any such dog at the present time in Scotland".

She also echoed Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf, saying that the government wants to ensure that Scotland does not become a "safe haven" for the dog breed, which is now legally classified as dangerous in England and Wales. Speaking to reporters on Monday January 8, Yousaf said: “Given some of what we’ve seen over the festive period – the anecdotal evidence of people bringing XL dogs to Scotland – we are keeping the policy under review. I think it is important for us to make very clear that Scotland is not a safe haven for XL bully dogs.

“We do have a tight regime in relation to the control of dogs. But given what we’ve seen over the last couple of weeks, it’s wise that that policy is immediately being kept under review. I’ve asked for some advice myself as First Minister, not just on just the current regime, but on what options there may be for us, in order to consider what more we may need to do in order to make sure that we keep people safe because that is our paramount priority.”

