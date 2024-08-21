Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Multiple cats have tragically died from suspected deliberate poisoning, prompting a warning from the Scottish SPCA.

Pet owners are being urged to stay vigilant after two cats from the same family in Methil, Fife, were believed to have been poisoned with antifreeze. The latest incident was Saturday 17 August, when a poorly cat in the area was taken to the vets and his bloods showed signs of toxicity.

Sadly, he didn’t respond to treatment and was put to sleep to stop further suffering. This was just nine days after his sister was rushed to the vet displaying symptoms of poisoning and also had to be euthanised.

According to Poison Control, the toxicity of antifreeze develops slowly as the body breaks down the antifreeze (ethylene glycol) into by-products that affect blood chemistry, the nervous system, and the kidneys and it is dangerous to swallow it, even in small amounts.

Scottish SPCA inspector, Robyn Gray, said: “Most people are unaware of the danger to pets from antifreeze poisoning. Eating the smallest amount can cause kidney failure and death, especially in cats.

Pet owners are being urged to stay vigilant after two cats from the same family in Methil, Fife, were believed to have been poisoned with antifreeze. | Scottish SPCA/SWNS

“These cats showed symptoms of lacking co-ordination, vomiting, dilated eyes, dehydration, lethargic and seizures. Most vets associate these symptoms with poisoning.

“We would urge all pet owners to be vigilant in the High street area. If your pet shows any signs that they may have been poisoned, take them to the vet immediately.

“Using poison, or any dangerous item, with the intent of deliberately harming animals is a crime and is enforceable by law. The family has been devastated by the death of their beloved pets and are fearful for the other cats in the area.

“If anyone has any information about these incidents or that toxic substances are being deliberately used against animals, then we would urge them to contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”